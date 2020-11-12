|
Mrs Sheila Holland Old Tupton Mrs Sheila Holland, of Old Tupton, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 80.
Born in Clay Cross and a lifelong local resident, Sheila worked at Clay Cross Building Society, on her retirement she was chief clerk.
She loved foreign travel with friends and was a supporter of the Salvation Army.
Sheila leaves her husband Michael J. Holland, brother John and his wife, sister Joan and her husband, a niece and nephews.
The funeral service takes place on Friday November, 20, 2020, Danesmoor Cemetery, at 11am.
Funeral directors: Birds Funeral Services, 44 Loads Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield (01246 566592).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020