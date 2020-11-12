Home

Birds Funeral Services (Holymoorside, Chesterfield)
44 Loads Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 7EU
07831 851639
Sheila Holland

Sheila Holland Notice
Mrs Sheila Holland Old Tupton Mrs Sheila Holland, of Old Tupton, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 80.
Born in Clay Cross and a lifelong local resident, Sheila worked at Clay Cross Building Society, on her retirement she was chief clerk.
She loved foreign travel with friends and was a supporter of the Salvation Army.
Sheila leaves her husband Michael J. Holland, brother John and his wife, sister Joan and her husband, a niece and nephews.
The funeral service takes place on Friday November, 20, 2020, Danesmoor Cemetery, at 11am.
Funeral directors: Birds Funeral Services, 44 Loads Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield (01246 566592).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020
