Mrs Sheila Holmes Holmewood Mrs Sheila Holmes of Holmewood has passed away at Manor House Care Home, aged 83 years.
Born in Danesmoor, Sheila has been a lifelong local resident.
Sheila worked at Woodheads Cafe and left to start a family. She helped set up the family business of G & J Holmes (coaches) Ltd until retirement.
Sheila enjoyed cake making, reading, crosswords, cross stitch and going on holidays. She also loved spending time with her family
Sheila was predeceased by her husband George Holmes. She leaves behind her son Stewart, daughters Trish and Gillian, sons-in-law Kev and John, daughter-in-law Kung, eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service to be held on Tuesday 22nd September at 1.50pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 17, 2020
