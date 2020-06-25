|
|
|
Mrs Sheila Jennings Glapwell Mrs Sheila Jennings of Glapwell has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 87 years.
Born in Pilsley, Sheila has been a lifelong local resident.
Sheila was previously a
cleaner at Hardwick Hall
until her retirement.
Sheila's hobbies and interests included well dressings, baking, gardening and reading.
Sheila was predeceased by her husband Ronald Arthur Jennings. She leaves behind children Lynne and son-in-law Andrew and son Andrew and his partner Diane.
She also leaves her grandchildren Christopher, Megan, Richard and Thomas and great-grandchildren Harrison, Caitlin and Beatrix.
Funeral to be held on
Thursday 2nd July at 10.50am at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd. Tel: 01246 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020