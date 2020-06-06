|
KENINGALE
Sheila Brimimgton
Sheila Keningale sadly passed away at the Stavely Centre, aged 86 years.
Shiela was a resident of Brimimgton all of her life, she was a seamstress in her working days, retiring 26 years ago.
Sheila enjoyed her holidays as well as knitting and bingo.
Sheila was predeceased by her husband and her late daughter Karen Huckle, she leaves behind her daughter Jeannette Wright, 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday 3rd June at 2pm at Brimington Crematorium, Chesterfield.
Funeral Director: Co-op Funeral Services, Staveley Tel: 01246 472535.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020