Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Keningale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Keningale

Notice Condolences

Sheila Keningale Notice
KENINGALE
Sheila Brimimgton
Sheila Keningale sadly passed away at the Stavely Centre, aged 86 years.
Shiela was a resident of Brimimgton all of her life, she was a seamstress in her working days, retiring 26 years ago.
Sheila enjoyed her holidays as well as knitting and bingo.
Sheila was predeceased by her husband and her late daughter Karen Huckle, she leaves behind her daughter Jeannette Wright, 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday 3rd June at 2pm at Brimington Crematorium, Chesterfield.
Funeral Director: Co-op Funeral Services, Staveley Tel: 01246 472535.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -