Home

POWERED BY

Services
J E Nicholson (Wingerworth, Chesterfield)
329 Langer Lane
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 6TY
01246 207037
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00
J E Nicholson (Wingerworth, Chesterfield)
329 Langer Lane
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 6TY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Noton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Noton

Notice Condolences

Sheila Noton Notice
Mrs Sheila Noton Wingerworth Mrs Sheila Noton, of Wingerworth, has passed away at home, aged 78.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Sheila was an Avon lady for 35 years, making many friends in the process and was a housewife.
She loved spending time at Mecca Bingo and pub quizzes, enjoyed fishing, spending time with her dogs and had many memorable family holidays to Cornwall.
Sheila leaves her husband Stuart, daughters Deborah, Joanne and Beverley, grandchildren Thomas, Charlotte, Oliver, Brucie and George.
The funeral service takes place on Friday February 21, 2020 at 12noon, followed by burial.
Funeral directors: J.E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield (01246 207037).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -