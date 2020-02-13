|
Mrs Sheila Noton Wingerworth Mrs Sheila Noton, of Wingerworth, has passed away at home, aged 78.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Sheila was an Avon lady for 35 years, making many friends in the process and was a housewife.
She loved spending time at Mecca Bingo and pub quizzes, enjoyed fishing, spending time with her dogs and had many memorable family holidays to Cornwall.
Sheila leaves her husband Stuart, daughters Deborah, Joanne and Beverley, grandchildren Thomas, Charlotte, Oliver, Brucie and George.
The funeral service takes place on Friday February 21, 2020 at 12noon, followed by burial.
Funeral directors: J.E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield (01246 207037).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 13, 2020