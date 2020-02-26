|
|
|
PEACH Sheila Mary
Nee Yvill Of Swanwick, passed away suddenly on the 13th February 2020 aged 71 years.
Will be sadly missed by her husband Jim, her children Clare and Martin,
her grandchildren Finlay, Bailey,
Harry and Betsy, her son-in-law
and daughter-in-law David and Sam, and her sisters Janet and Karen. Forever in our thoughts.
The funeral service will be held at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium, Swanwick on
Thursday 12th March at 10.00am.
Family flowers only by request, donations if wished to either Chesterfield Royal Hospital Charity or the Cats Protection League.
Further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Ripley, Derbyshire
Tel:- 01773 570136.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 26, 2020