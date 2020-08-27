|
Sheila Shaw Clay Cross Sheila Shaw of Clay Cross
has passed away at home,
aged 78 years.
Born in Clay Cross, Sheila has been a lifelong local resident.
Sheila worked at Greaves until she had her family.
Sheila enjoyed sewing, reading and puzzles.
Sheila leaves behind her two sons Gary and Colin and daughter Julie, daughters-in-law Julie and Michelle and son-in-law Jason, nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and brother and sisters Bill, Maureen and Anne.
Funeral Service to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Friday 4th September at 10.30am.
Funeral Directors: J.J Needham & Son, 2 Thanet Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, Tel. 862158
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 27, 2020