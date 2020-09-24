Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Welch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Welch

Notice Condolences

Sheila Welch Notice
Mrs Sheila Margaret Welch Dronfield Mrs Sheila Margaret Welch of Dronfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 76 years.
Born in Ashover, Sheila has been a lifelong local resident.
Sheila was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker.
She enjoyed jigsaws, Ebay, theatre music and travelling.
Sheila leaves behind husband Nick, children Paul and Melanie, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Funeral Service to be held at Chesterfield Crematorium at 2.30pm on 29th September 2020. For those who cannot attend the service in person please use this webcast link https://www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view
Login / Order ID: 49059, Password: uvhprqpb
Funeral Director: Harold Lilleker and Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield, S41 0AQ. Tel 01246 277095.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -