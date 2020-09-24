|
Mrs Sheila Margaret Welch Dronfield Mrs Sheila Margaret Welch of Dronfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 76 years.
Born in Ashover, Sheila has been a lifelong local resident.
Sheila was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker.
She enjoyed jigsaws, Ebay, theatre music and travelling.
Sheila leaves behind husband Nick, children Paul and Melanie, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Funeral Service to be held at Chesterfield Crematorium at 2.30pm on 29th September 2020. For those who cannot attend the service in person please use this webcast link https://www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view
Login / Order ID: 49059, Password: uvhprqpb
Funeral Director: Harold Lilleker and Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield, S41 0AQ. Tel 01246 277095.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 24, 2020