J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Mrs Shiela Wilde Holmewood Mrs Elsie Olive Shiela Wilde, of Holmewood, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 91.
Born in Fishpool, Notts and a resident of the Chesterfield area for 72 years, Shiela was a housewife.
Her interests included country walks, knitting, reading and watching television.
Shiela was predeceased by her husband Harry,grandson Kyle and sister Joan. She leaves sons Tony, Mick, John, Jim, Alan and David, daughter Rita, 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on January 31, 2020, St Mary's Church, Pilsley, Chesterfield, at 10.30pm, followed by burial in Pilsley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020
