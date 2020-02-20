|
Mrs Shirley Capuano Hollingwood Mrs Shirley Anne Capuano of Hollingwood, passed away peacefully at home aged 59.
Born in Sheffield and lived in the local Chesterfield area for 55 years.
Shirley's early working years were at James Smith in Staveley and later after having children, she worked in school kitchens in Hollingwood and Springwell, then she was a department manager/seamstress at designer contracts for many years until being taken ill.
She loved sewing, cross-stich and crochet. She was a season ticket holder for Chesterfield Football Club. Shirley also enjoyed holidays abroad, especially Italy and Spain and spending time with her family and friends.
Shirley leaves behind her husband Mario, son Richard, daughter-in-law Chantelle, daughter Jennifer and her partner Paul, step daughters Donna and Laura, brothers and sisters, Tony, Carole, Lesley and Christopher; also many nieces and nephews, six Grandchildren, Thomas, Bradley, Olivia, George, Jake, Kira.
Funeral service to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington, on Friday February 28, 2020 at 3.10pm. Donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received to Ashgate Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.
A warm and thoughtful Lady who will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral Directors:
Freeman Daynes, 1 Church Street, Brimington, Chesterfield. (01246 278910)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020