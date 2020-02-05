|
Mrs Shirley Cudzich-Madry Old Whittington Mrs Shirley Jacqueline Cudzich-Madry of Old Whittington has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 71.
Born in Sheffield, Shirley was a local resident for 44 years.
She worked as an information technology lecturer and tutor, she retired eight years ago.
Shirley liked driving, walking, visiting museums and stately homes, the natural world,
bird watching, wild flowers, embroidery, cooking and entertaining.
Shirley leaves her husband Mike and son Alex.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on February 13, 2020 at 12.50pm. No flowers, a collection will be taken for "The Myotonic Dystrophy Society". Reception at Ring Wood Hall .
Funeral Directors : Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road Newbold, Chesterfield.
(01246 211041)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 5, 2020