Mrs Shirley Rawson Duckmanton Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mrs Shirley Ann Rawson of Duckmanton has passed away at home, aged 81.
Shirley worked at Pru Smiths, Bolsover, as a hosiery cutter for many years since leaving school, Aquarius nightclub, Chesterfield, during 1970's, retired in 1995.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, reading, having holidays in Spain. When younger she liked making her own clothes.
Shirley is survived by her husband of over 50 years
Ian Rawson, her son Russ, daughter-in-law Becky and two grandchildren Sam and Hollie.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday April 23, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 4.00pm.
Funeral Directors: W Eyre & Sons,69 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 822451)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020