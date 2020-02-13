Home

Crowder & Alderson Funeral Directors
Whitting Valley Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 9EY
01246 452344
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00
Chesterfield Crematorium
Shirley Savage
Mrs Shirley Savage Brimington Mrs Shirley Patricia Savage of Brimington has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 73.
Born in Great Ouseburn, North Yorkshire, Shirley has been a local resident for 40 years.
She was a taxi proprietor for 20 years.
She liked bingo, sewing, computer games, walking the dog and spending her time with her family.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband John Savage. She is survived by her children Stephen, Mark, Anne, David and Philip, nine grandchildren and seven Great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at 12.10pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Crowder & Alderson, Whitting Valley Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. (01246 452344)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 13, 2020
