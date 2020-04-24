|
Mrs Shirley White Crich It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Shirley Ellen White, who died peacefully on a very sunny morning of 10th April 2020 at the Royal Derby Hospital.
Shirley was very well known around the village of Crich delivering Avon to many residents for 30 years and serving lunches up at Crich C.of E Infants School as a dinner lady for 14 years. She also worked at home for Tors Spring for 7 years, and worked at Brettles in Belper and Staffordshire Farms in Ambergate.
Only daughter of George and Elynora Bolton, Shirley had a very kind, loving spirit that helped touch the lives of many. Always wanting to do more for others and bring out the best in them. Shirley was born at Babington Hospital, in Belper and lived in Fritchley up until the age of five, before moving to Crich where she grew up on Jeffries Lane. She attended both top and bottom schools in Crich, before attending Frederick Gents secondary school in South Normanton. She also enjoyed going to Brownies during these years. Shirley met David at the Jovial Dutchman in 1968, got engaged the following year and got married in 1970. They settled in their first home together in Town End, Crich before later moving to Archway Cottages where they have lived since 1975 and raised 4 children.
Shirley was a beloved wife to David, and a very loved mother to John, Sally, Alan and Colin, devoted nana to Thomas, Declan and Bethany.
Due to the current circumstances a private family funeral will be taking place 23rd April 2020, but a planned memorial and gathering will be taking place at a later date. Donations will be made available towards animal rescue charity The Ark in Ashbourne and to Diabetes UK.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 24, 2020