Mrs Shirley Wright Loundsley Green Mrs Shirley Wright, of Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82.
A lifelong Chesterfield resident, Shirley was a machine operator at Trebor, until her retirement at the age of 55.
She loved bingo, reading and crosswords.
Shirley leaves her husband Henry, son Steven, daughters Denise, Janet and Pamela, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Monday November 9, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.30am.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 5, 2020
