Mr Sidney Patrick Clowne Mr Sidney (Sid) Patrick, of Clowne, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 88.
Born in Stanton Hill, Sutton in Ashfield, Sid was a painter and decorator at Porters, Clowne, then miner/safety officer at Markham Colliery. He was a District Councillor for Clowne and Bolsover Council. He had a keen interest in all sports and was a season ticket holder at Chesterfield Football Club.
Sid leaves his wife June, daughters Elaine and Dawn, sons-in-law Gordon and Tim, daughter-in-law Diane, granddaughters Amy, Lucy, Jemma, Laura, Chloe, great-grandchildren Erin, Theo, Henry, Sidney, Tristan, Ezkiel, Ruben. He was predeceased by son Lee.
The funeral service takes place on Friday November 13, 2020, Clowne Parish Church, at 2pm, followed by burial at Clowne Cemetery.
Donations to Dementia UK.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020
