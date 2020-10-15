|
Mr Stanley Harris Walton Mr Stanley Harris, of Walton, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital with his family by his side, aged 91.
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, Stanley was an industrial chemist for Coalite and Chemicals, retiring in 1986.
His interests when younger included motorbikes and attending TT races. He later enjoyed sailing at Ogston and caravanning. More recently gardening, watching motorsport and spending time with his great -grandson.
Stanley was predeceased by his wife Joyce in April 2019. He leaves daughter Julia and her partner Dave, grandson Matthew and his partner Rebecca, great-grandson Oliver.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium, on Friday October 23, 2020, at 11.30 am. Family flowers only.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020