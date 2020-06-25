|
|
|
LIDDICOT Stanley Richard Passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital
on 21st June 2020,
aged 98 years.
Husband of the late Molly,
dad of Sheila, Angie, Jean, Keith
and the late John, father in law to Roy, Tracey and Jem and a dearly loved grandad, great grandad and
great great grandad.
Due to circumstances a private funeral will be held at Chesterfield Crematorium, family flowers only please and donations for The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution may be sent to J W & J Mettam's Ltd, Ambrose House, Granby Croft, Bakewell DE4 3ET www.mettamfunerals.co.uk
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020