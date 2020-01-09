Home

Stanley Watkinson Old Tupton Mr Stanley Watkinson, of Old Tupton, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 69.
Born on Hepthorne Lane, Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Stanley had retired from Ray Hopkinsons Scrap Metal Merchants, where he had worked for 20 years.
He was a Liverpool football and Moto GP fan, liked pub quizzes and cars.
Stanley leaves his wife Sue, son Robert and daughter Margaret.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday January 22, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.50am, followed by burial at North Wingfield.
Funeral directors: J.E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield (01246 207037).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020
