J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Stella Pothitos Notice
Stella Pothitos North Wingfield Mrs Stella Pothitos, of Claydon Lodge, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, has passed away at Claydon Lodge, aged 73.
Born in Heswall, Wirral, Merseyside and a resident of the Chesterfield area for 30 years, Stella trained as a secretary and worked in various posts throughout her career.
She loved reading, gardening and travel, especially to Switzerland.
Stella was predeceased by her husband Nick and son Nicholas. She leaves daughter Kally and grandson Ben.
The funeral service takes place on Monday January 6, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.10pm.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 2, 2020
