|
|
|
Mr Stephen Clark Whittington Moor Mr Stephen John Clark, of Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, has passed away at Leeds General Infirmary, aged 68.
Born at Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Stephen served an engineering apprenticeship at Chesterfield Tubeworks. He then went on to work in water treatment, until an accident at work in 2004, which led to his early retirement at the age of 53.
His interests included steam railways, music and live bands, sport and travel.
Stephen leaves his wife Frances, daughter Jessica, sons Edward and Dominic, grandchildren Grace and Evie.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday February 6, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington, at 12.10pm.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020