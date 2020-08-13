Home

Mr Stephen Maqsood Hasland Mr Stephen Maqsood, of Hasland, has passed away at home, aged 50 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Stephen has been a lifelong local resident.
Stephen enjoyed spending time with family and grandchildren, cooking and watching his sons banger racing (something he used to do in his younger days).
Stephen leaves behind his children Ricky, Ruban, Jordan and Naomi and six grandchildren Myles, Jax, Ellis, Elsie, Poppy and Susie, his mum Pat, sister Debbie and and brother Michael.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 01246 277095, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, S41 0AQ
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 13, 2020
