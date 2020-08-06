Home

Steven Goodall

Steven Goodall Notice
Mr Steven Goodall Bolsover Mr Steven Goodall of Bolsover has passed away at home,
aged 60 years.
Born in Bolsover, Steven has been a lifelong local resident.
Steven was self employed at
S G Gardening.
Steven enjoyed his motorbike and spending time with his family.
Steven leaves behind his wife Julie Goodall, children Jason, Richard, Kirstie, Jordan and partners and six grandchildren.
Funeral Service to take place on Monday 10th August at 10.30am at Bolsover Parish Church, followed by burial at Oxcroft Lane Cemetery.
Funeral Director: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Tel. (01246) 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 6, 2020
