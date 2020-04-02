|
Mr Steven Morris Dronfield Mr Steven Anthony Morris, of Dronfield, has passed away at home, aged 57.
Born in Chesterfield, Steven was well travelled and settled back in Chesterfield a few years ago. He worked as a factory worker, carer and groundsman at Dronfield Golf Club.
His interests included football, supporting Sheffield United and enjoyed socialising.
Steven leaves his son Tyler, sisters Sharon and Dawn, two nephews and one niece.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday April 14, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.30am.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 221555).
www.spirefunerals.co.uk
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 2, 2020