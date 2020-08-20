|
|
|
Mr. Steven Randall Ridgeway Eyam Steve Ridgeway of Eyam has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, following a short illness, aged 85.
A lifelong resident of the village and husband of the late Esme, he loved his family and friends, enjoyed gardening, bowling, sport and local village life.
He worked at W. & G. Sissons Ltd., Calver Mill, for the majority
of his life as a welder.
Steve is deeply missed by his daughters Sandra, Pam and Marie and their husbands, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a great-grandson due shortly, and his wider family and friends.
The funeral service will
take place, under current restrictions, at St. Lawrence Church, Eyam on Wednesday 26th August 2020 at 2pm.
In order to give Steve the
send-off he deserves in these difficult times, his family would love people to gather outside the church (socially distanced) where they hope the service will be relayed, or along the route of the cortege.
This will leave his home and travel down the main road to The Square and back to the Church.
Donations only please, if desired, to Eyam Village Club at the church or via the funeral directors: J. E. Noutch, Hope Road, Bamford, Hope Valley, S33 0AL - Tel: 01433 651490
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 20, 2020