Mr Steven Shirtcliffe Newbold Mr Steven Raymond Shirtcliffe, of Tapton View Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, has peacefully passed away, aged 60 years.
Born in Sheffield and local for almost 20 years, Steven spent much of his time in Chesterfield until he finally moved there in 2014.
He was a driver for Clarkes and Partners for 19 years and 8 months until he retired early due to ill health.
Steven's hobbies included his love for Sheffield United Football Club and enjoying holidays in the sun.
He leaves behind his beloved partner Karen, father Raymond and step-mum Betty, step-brother Mark and step-sister Gill. Step-sons Simon and Brett and step-daughter Katie, his two granddaughters Abigail and Maddison, now reunited with his mum Winifred (deceased).
Funeral on Thursday 28th May 4.30pm for immediate family only.
Funeral Directors The Co-op Funeralcare,, Newbold.
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020