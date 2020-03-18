Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart Dodsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart Dodsworth

Notice Condolences

Stuart Dodsworth Notice
Mr Stuart Dodsworth Shuttlewood Lifelong local resident Mr Stuart Dodsworth of Shuttlewood has passed away at home on March 3, 2020, aged 69.
Stuart was a Miner at Bolsover Colliery.
He was interested in gardening, flying and building model helicopters, he also enjoyed mending cars, and being on his allotment. First and foremost Stuart was a family man.
Stuart leaves his wife Pat, sons Jason, Lee and Kelvin, daughters-in-law Emma and Teresa, grandchildren Leah-Louise, Owen, Brad and Tyler, great grandson Maddox.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday March 26, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 9.50am. Family flowers only. Donations to Diabetes UK.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield.
(01246 472535)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -