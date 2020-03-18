|
|
|
Mr Stuart Dodsworth Shuttlewood Lifelong local resident Mr Stuart Dodsworth of Shuttlewood has passed away at home on March 3, 2020, aged 69.
Stuart was a Miner at Bolsover Colliery.
He was interested in gardening, flying and building model helicopters, he also enjoyed mending cars, and being on his allotment. First and foremost Stuart was a family man.
Stuart leaves his wife Pat, sons Jason, Lee and Kelvin, daughters-in-law Emma and Teresa, grandchildren Leah-Louise, Owen, Brad and Tyler, great grandson Maddox.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday March 26, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 9.50am. Family flowers only. Donations to Diabetes UK.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield.
(01246 472535)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 18, 2020