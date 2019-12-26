|
|
|
Mr Stuart Drew (Snr) Newbold Mr Stuart Drew (Snr), of Newbold, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 76.
Born at Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Stuart was a driver for most of his working life, until he retired in 2008.
His hobbies included bird watching, his garden, snooker and his young Grandsons.
Stuart leaves his children Karen, Heather and Stuart, grandchildren Ashley, Charlotte, Matthew and Liam.
Respecting the wishes of the deceased, a private funeral with his close family has taken place.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield
(01246 211041).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 26, 2019