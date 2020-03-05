|
Mr Stuart Wilson Staveley Mr Stuart David James Wilson, of Staveley, has passed away at Middlecroft, aged 38.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Stuart liked building models and watching television.
Stuart leaves his mum Margaret, dad Steven, stepdad John, sister Catherine, half sister Sasha, half brother Adam, step brother Craig, step sister Jade, numerous aunties, uncles and cousins.
The funeral service takes place on Monday March 9, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.50am.
Funeral directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield (01246 472535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 5, 2020