Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stubbins & Hope Ltd
High Street
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S44 6HF
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Elliott

Notice Condolences

Susan Elliott Notice
Mrs Susan Elliott Duckmanton Mrs Susan Eileen Elliott, of Duckmanton, has passed away at home, aged 68.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Susan worked at Markham canteen for ten years, then at the Chatsworth Suite, Chesterfield Royal Hospital, for 18 years.
Her interests included holidays abroad in Greece and Italy, bingo and her caravan in Skegness for 13 years.
Susan leaves her husband Stephen, daughter Angela Reddish, grandchildren Richard and Rebbecca, sister Kath.
The funeral service takes place on December 9, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 2.50pm. Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -