Mrs Susan Elliott Duckmanton Mrs Susan Eileen Elliott, of Duckmanton, has passed away at home, aged 68.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Susan worked at Markham canteen for ten years, then at the Chatsworth Suite, Chesterfield Royal Hospital, for 18 years.
Her interests included holidays abroad in Greece and Italy, bingo and her caravan in Skegness for 13 years.
Susan leaves her husband Stephen, daughter Angela Reddish, grandchildren Richard and Rebbecca, sister Kath.
The funeral service takes place on December 9, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 2.50pm. Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 3, 2020