Susan Fish

Susan Fish Notice
Miss Susan Elaine Fish New Whittington Miss Susan Elaine Fish of
New Whittington has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 76 years.
Born in New Whittington,
Susan has been a lifelong local resident.
She worked as a Cashier at Morrisons, Staveley for many years until her retirement.
Susan enjoyed quizzes, jigsaws, knitting and in her earlier years travelling.
Susan leaves behind four aunts and many cousins.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 17th September 2020 at 1.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, S44 6HF, Tel. (01246) 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 17, 2020
