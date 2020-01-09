|
LANG Susan Anne On December 21st 2019, peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 70 years.
Beloved wife of David, much loved mum of Tim and Paul, loving nan of Hayden, Lily-Rose, Mabel and Wilfred and dear sister of Paul and Hil.
Funeral service at All Saints Church, Matlock on Monday January 27th
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations for Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020