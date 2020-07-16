|
|
|
Mrs Susan Jane Pope Newbold Mrs Susan Jane Pope of Fieldhead Way, Newbold, Chesterfield passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 73 years. Susan was born at Fairfield Nursing Home, Chesterfield. She was a lifelong resident.
Susan was a hairdresser between 1961 and 1978 but then went on to be a nurse between 1979 and 2010.
Susan really enjoyed musicals, particularly by Andrew Lloyd Webber, holidays in Spain, Cyprus and Crete and had a love for animal welfare and spending time with her grandson.
She leaves behind her husband John Rodney Pope and son Antony Gordon Pope and her grandson Joseph Pope.
Susan's funeral will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Friday 17th July 2020 at 9.50am.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, tel 01246 221555
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 16, 2020