|
|
|
Mrs Susan Tudor Inkersall Mrs Susan Tudor of Inkersall
has passed away at home,
aged 63 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Susan has been a lifelong local resident.
Susan worked as a carer
and at Dema Glass.
Susan enjoyed gardening, going on holiday to the East Coast, craft and reading. She was also a very keen family lady and an avid animal lover.
Susan leaves behind her husband Paul, children Sarah, Andrew and Craig, son-in-law Michael and two daughters-in-law Louise and Katie and eight grandchildren Jack, Megan, Maseon, Livie, Jacob, Harry, Ebbie and Marcie
Funeral to take place on Friday 17th July at 12.50pm at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins and Hope Ltd. 55 High Street, Bolsover, Tel. (01246) 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 9, 2020