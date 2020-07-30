|
|
|
Mrs Susan Elizabeth Wright Chesterfield Mrs Susan Elizabeth Wright passed away at home, aged 68.
She was born in Sheffield and lived in Chesterfield for 39 years.
Susan was self employed as an engineering secretary.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and good holidays.
Susan is survived by her husband Alan, children Nichola and Daniel, and her grandaughter Brooklyn Jade.
Funeral cortege will
leave Susan's residence proceeding onto Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.15pm, prior
to the service at 12.50pm on
Friday 31st July 2020.
Funeral directors: W N Allcock,
7 Station Road, Eckington,
S21 4FW Tel: 01246 433328
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 30, 2020