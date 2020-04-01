|
Mrs Suzanne Hurley Bolsover Mrs Suzanne Jennifer Hurley of Bolsover has passed away peacefully at the Northern General Hospital after a long illness aged 71.
Born in Holmewood, She was a resident of the Chesterfield area all her life.
Suzanne was a retired housewife and loved socialising, singing on the Karaoke and spending time at her caravan in Skegness.
She leaves her husband Alan, children Patrick and Dawn and grandchildren Sophie and Joe.
She enjoyed life to the full and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
The funeral takes place Saturday April 4, 2020, 11:50am at Brimington Crematorium (Family Only)
Webcasting will be Available on request for this funeral
Funeral arrangements made by Stubbins and Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover Tel 01246 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 1, 2020