Mrs Suzanne Wilson Newbold Mrs Suzanne Wilson of Newbold has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 74 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Suzanne has been a lifelong local resident.
Suzanne worked for Derbyshire Constabulary for over 20 years until her retirement in 2005.
She enjoyed watching sport, painting, photography, music and going to the theatre.
Suzanne leaves behind her son Stephen and brother John.
Funeral Service to take place at Brimington Crematorium on Friday 11th September at 10.50am
Funeral Directors: Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd, 56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield, S18 2GL. 01246 413205
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 3, 2020