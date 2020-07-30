|
|
|
Mrs Sylvia Renie Alvey Brampton Mrs Sylvia Renie Alvey of Brampton has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 85 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Sylvia has been a lifelong local resident.
Sylvia was a devoted housewife.
Sylvia enjoyed reading, puzzles and knitting and loved spending time with her family and watching her husband bowling. Sylvia also enjoyed coaching holidays in the UK.
Sylvia was predeceased by her husband Gilbert Alvey and leaves behind her son Brian and daughter-in-law Janet.
Funeral service to be held at Brimington Crematorium on Monday 3rd August at 2.30pm.
Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 30, 2020