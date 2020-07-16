Home

Mrs Sylvia Mary Barnes Bolsover Mrs Sylvia Mary Barnes (nee Marples), passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 88 years.
Sylvia was a lifelong resident of Bolsover and was a housewife.
She enjoyed watching TV, playing bingo, socialising and was a loving family lady.
Sylvia was predeceased by her husband Ernest and leaves behind her daughter Margaret and son John, her daughter-in-law Jayne, 4 grandchildren Georgina, Jordan, Charlotte and Oscar and 1 great grandson William.
Sylvia's funeral service was held at Brimington Crematorium on Wednesday 15th July at 10.10am.
Donations in lieu of flower will benefit the Stroke Association.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield, S44 6HF. Tel 01246 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 16, 2020
