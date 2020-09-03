|
Mrs Sylvia Dickens Wingerworth Mrs Sylvia Dickens of Wingerworth has passed away at home, aged 79 years.
Born in Sheffield, Sylvia has been a local resident for over 50 years.
Sylvia worked as a Playgroup Leader for over 20 years and for many years she helped with fundraising for guides and scouts. Sylvia was a very active member of the church community involving Big Steps, Friendships groups and Baptisms, including playing the piano. She was a member of the Pastoral group and jointly running the Sunday Bus and was a devoted member of the Mother's Union and the PCC, most recently she had joined the Mother's Institute group.
Sylvia enjoyed writing, reading, poetry, knitting for charity, including baby hats for the Royal Hospital and raising money for charity and the church.
Sylvia leaves behind her husband of 50 years Elliott, even with Covid restrictions, she enjoyed their anniversary celebration. She also leaves her daughter Helen, son-in-law Chris and grandchildren Thomas and Katie who reside in California, far away but were very close.
Funeral service to be held on 10th September 2020 at 1pm in Wingerworth All Saints Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations payable to: Wingerworth PCC for Wingerworth All Saints Church.
Funeral Directors: J.E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 3, 2020