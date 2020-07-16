Home

Mrs Sylvia Hawkins Bolsover Mrs Sylvia Hawkins of Bolsover has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 76 years.
Born in Bolsover, Sylvia has has spent most of her life there apart from 9 and a half years where she lived in South Africa.
Sylvia worked as a Nurse
and also Office Work.
Sylvia's interests included 50 Plus Old People's Forum, reading, crosswords, water painting and was a member of the Labour Party.
Sylvia was predeceased by her husband Carl. She leaves behind her son John and wife Margaret and daughter Andrea, four grandchildren Luke, James, Katherine and Robert and was predeceased by grandaughter Sarah.
Funeral service to be held on
7th July 2020 at 2.30pm at Brimington Crematorium.
Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, S44 6HF. Tel 01246 823355.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 16, 2020
