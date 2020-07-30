|
|
|
Mrs Sylvia Florence Jones Bolsover Mrs Sylvia Florence Jones of Bolsover has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 82 years.
Born in London, Sylvia has been a local resident for 75 years.
Sylvia was a retired Nursing Sister at Chesterfield Royal Hospital ENT Department.
Sylvia enjoyed cruising, gardening, shopping, socialising, spending time with her family and supported Cancer Research.
Sylvia was predeceased by her husband Geoff. She leaves behind her daughter Tracey and grandchildren Tom and Natalie, sister Glenis and brother Allan and his partner Sue and niece Mandy.
Funeral Service to be held on Tuesday 4th August 2020 at 3.10pm at Chesterfield Crematorium. Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Director: Stubbins & Hope, Bolsover, Tel. 01246 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 30, 2020