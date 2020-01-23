|
Mrs Sylvia Thomas Dronfield Woodhouse Mrs Sylvia Thomas of Dronfield Woodhouse has passed away at home, aged 81.
Born in Ystrad Mynach, Glamogan, Sylvia has been a local resident for 52 years.
She worked as head teacher at Speedwell Infant School, Staveley from 1981 to 1991, also taught at Gorseybrig Infant School, Dronfield (deputy head). St Andrew's Primary, Dronfield and William Levick Primary, Dronfield.
Sylvia enjoyed time with her family, reading, going to the theatre and cinema, travelling and sports.
Sylvia leaves her husband Ronald Thomas, son Paul Thomas, daughter Helen Talbot, four grandchildren and one great -grandchild.
The funeral takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Friday January 31, 2020 at 4.10pm.
Funeral Directors: Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd, 56 Snape Hill, Dronfield. (01246 413205)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020