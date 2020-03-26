Home

Ted Holland Notice
Mr Ted Holland Brampton Mr Edward (Ted) Lawrence Godfrey, of Morton Grange Care Home, formerly of Brampton, has passed away at the care home, aged 89.
Born in Portsmouth and a resident of the Chesterfield area for most of his life, Ted served in the Army and later worked at Lamp Caps until his retirement.
He loved doing cross-stitching and making jewellery.
Ted leaves his wife Pamela, sister Joan and brother Michael.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday April 1, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.50am.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020
