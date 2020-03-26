|
Mr Ted Holland Brampton Mr Edward (Ted) Lawrence Godfrey, of Morton Grange Care Home, formerly of Brampton, has passed away at the care home, aged 89.
Born in Portsmouth and a resident of the Chesterfield area for most of his life, Ted served in the Army and later worked at Lamp Caps until his retirement.
He loved doing cross-stitching and making jewellery.
Ted leaves his wife Pamela, sister Joan and brother Michael.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday April 1, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.50am.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020