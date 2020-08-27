Home

Terence Allen

Terence Allen Notice
Mr Terence Allen Cutthorpe Mr Terence Allen of Cutthorpe has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 72 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Terence has been a lifelong local resident.
Terence worked as a engineer all his life until his retirement
6 years ago.
Terence enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and his dog Lottie, he also enjoyed going on caribbean holidays with his partner Pam and playing gold.
Terence leaves behind his partner Pam Roldan and five grandchildren Jack, Max, Ellie, Eve and Elijah.
Funeral Service to be held on
3rd September at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Director: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield, S41 0AQ, tel. 01246 277095.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 27, 2020
