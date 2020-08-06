|
Mr Terence Bellamy-Lee Chesterfield Mr Terence Bellamy-Lee (Terry) of Potters Place, Chesterfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on
30th July 2020, aged 88 years.
Born in Chesterfield,
Terry has been a local resident for 84 years.
Terry worked for 50 years as an Engineer at Bryan Donkin until his retirement in 1996.
Terry was a Chesterfield Supporter since 1944. He enjoyed football, cricket and gardening.
Terry was predeceased by his wife Patricia. He leaves behind his children Philip and Jacklyn, grandchildren Joshua and Jason and sister Gladys. Terry will be missed by all his family.
Funeral service will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on 13th August at 3.10pm, service to be attended by close family only. Any donations in memory of Terry can be made to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Director: Co-operative Funeral Care, Newbold Road, Chesterfield, 01246 220201
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 6, 2020