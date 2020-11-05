|
Mr Terence Davies Hollingwood Mr Terence Davies, of Hollingwood, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 76.
Born in North Wales and a resident of the Chesterfield area for over 50 years, Terence was brought up farming, then worked at Staveley Works and finally worked as a porter at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
He enjoyed building things, darts, reading and spending time with his grandchildren.
Terence leaves his son Steven Paul Davies, daughter Deborah Ann Davies and four grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Monday November 9, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington, at 12.50pm.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield
(01246 211041).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 5, 2020