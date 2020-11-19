|
|
|
Mr Terence Ellis Inkersall Mr Terence George Ellis, of Inkersall, has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 79.
Born in Chesterfield and a resident of Inkersall for 54 years, Terence was a fitter at Stagecoach, retiring in 2006.
His interests included golf, jigsaws, DIY and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter.
Terence was predeceased by his wife Maureen, brother Roy, sister Kath. He leaves daughter Kerry, son-in-law Carl, granddaughter Chloe, brothers Ray and Ken.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday November 24, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 3.10pm.
Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020