Mr Terence George Foster Chesterfield Mr Terence George Foster
of Holme Hall, Chesterfield has died, aged 66 at
Ashgate Hospice, Chesterfield. Terence has been a lifelong local resident of Chesterfield.
Until his retirement, Terence worked as a butcher for 40 years and as a local scrap man.
His hobbies included
watching football, betting,
having a pint and spending time with his grandkids.
Terence was predeceased by his wife Carole Ann Foster in December 2006. He leaves behind his sons Andrew, Michael and Gary and grandchildren and great-grandchildren Drew, Courtney, Kalise, Tianna, George, Eva, Lucas, Aiden and Clayton.
Funeral to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Friday 26th June 2020 at 11.30am.
Funeral Directors: B Hattersley & Sons Funeral Directors,
211 Chatsworth Road,
Tel 01246 232820, [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 18, 2020